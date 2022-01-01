Kewpie to import eggs from Brazil as shortage worsens due to bird flu

Eggs are imported from Brazil in the shell and refrigerated, and sold as liquid eggs to bakery and confectionery manufacturers.

It has been confirmed that there is no difference in quality from domestic production.

However, it is not used in the mayonnaise of their own products. While bird flu is prevalent all over the world, no outbreak has been confirmed in Brazil yet.

The price of domestically produced eggs is about 1.5 times higher than the previous year, and remains at a record high. The Brazilian eggs will be higher than that.