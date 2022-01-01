Kewpie to import eggs from Brazil as shortage worsens due to bird flu
キユーピー ブラジル産の卵輸入へ 鳥インフルで卵不足が深刻化
TOKYO, May 13 (NOJ / TV Asahi) - Food giant Kewpie will soon begin importing Brazilian eggs as more than 17 million chickens have been slaughtered due to the bird flu epidemic and egg shortages are becoming more serious.
Eggs are imported from Brazil in the shell and refrigerated, and sold as liquid eggs to bakery and confectionery manufacturers.
It has been confirmed that there is no difference in quality from domestic production.
However, it is not used in the mayonnaise of their own products. While bird flu is prevalent all over the world, no outbreak has been confirmed in Brazil yet.
The price of domestically produced eggs is about 1.5 times higher than the previous year, and remains at a record high. The Brazilian eggs will be higher than that.
May 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 鳥インフルエンザの流行で1700万羽以上の鶏が殺処分され卵不足が深刻化するなか、食品大手のキユーピーは近くブラジル産の卵の輸入を開始します。 ...continue reading
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 13
914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
Japan's main ruling party set to approve revision of LGBT bill
More than 2 million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan
Japan weather bureau: 80 percent chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer
Fans demand Johnny's talent agency investigate sexual abuse claims
Japan's coolest plastic models on display in Shizuoka
Streaming giants battle to be top platform for Japanese anime
Japan added to World Rugby's elite group of nations
Time magazine changes headline of online article on Japan Prime Minister Kishida
Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage
'Forest' of carbon dioxide-sucking vending machines planned in Japan
Know how the Japanese diet can help you fight fatty liver disease
Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water
Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos
Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation
