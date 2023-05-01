Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale
TOKYO, May 23 (Kyodo) - Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
At present, visitors who stay in Japan for less than six months can purchase merchandise with the consumption tax already deducted. The government is now considering shifting to a scheme where they pay tax-inclusive prices and apply for refunds afterward, the sources said.
Formal government discussions on the tax-free shopping rule may start later this year when an annual tax system review for fiscal 2024 begins, the sources said. ...continue reading
[Monsters In Tokyo] #10 Kitaro Square Chofu
NOJ - May 24
Kitaro Square has play objects featuring Yokai (spirit-monster) and others, including "GeGeGe no Kitaro," from manga artist Shigeru Mizuki.
Haneda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 area for international flights
NHK - May 23
Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale
Kyodo - May 23
Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast
NHK - May 22
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.
Discovering Japan's unexplored rabbit island of rabbits that was hidden for a long time
WION - May 22
Okunoshima or Usagi Shima is a tiny, pretty, and abandoned (no human) island in the Inland Sea of Japan, sitting in the city of Takehara, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Like a Roller Coaster! Riding Japan's Scary Upside-Down Train | Shonan Monorail
travelgeek - May 21
Today, we are trying a monorail which looks like running upside-down in Kanagawa Japan. Just relax and enjoy the unique trip.
Qantas to double Japan flights in bet on global travel rebound
Nikkei - May 20
Qantas Airways will double the number of flights to Japan later this year as part of an international service expansion, the airline said Friday, as it seeks to ride the tailwind of a recovery in travel demand.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale
News On Japan - May 19
For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.
This Japanese Town is Made ENTIRELY from ICE | 5,000㎡ at -20°C
Abroad in Japan - May 17
We set off to Japan's incredible ice village on the first leg of our 1,000km Journey Across Japan!
Airline founder flies to Japan airport to apologise to stranded passengers
news9live.com - May 17
A founder of Japan’s airline is making rounds all across the internet for flying to an airport to issue an apology to all the passengers that were stuck there for a night.
31 hotels and 'ryokan' in Japan certified as climate-friendly SDG locations
Japan Today - May 16
A total of 31 hotels and ryokan traditional inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals amid a growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.
NYC hosts 2nd annual Japan Day Parade and Festival
CBS New York - May 15
There was a celebration of Japanese culture on the Upper West Side on Saturday.
Tokyo nightlife still not fully lit despite global COVID recovery
Nikkei - May 14
Tokyo is darker at night now than in 2019 before COVID-19 ravaged the city's entertainment districts. Nighttime satellite images show the city last year had luminosity only 90% that of 2019, while Paris and London had fully regained their glow.
JAPAN PARADE New York City
The NYC Walking Show - May 14
Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.
13 Things You Thought You Knew About JAPAN
Tokyo Creative - May 14
Join us as we bust all those myths about Japan, which are true and false?
