Premium Hokkaido watermelon fetches $5,000 in season's first auction

Farmers in northern Japan have put premium watermelons up for the season's first auctions, with one of them selling for 700,000 yen, or around 5,000 dollars.

The auctions for Densuke watermelons produced in the town of Tohma, Hokkaido, took place in the prefecture on Thursday.

The summer delicacies, weighing roughly 10 kilograms each, are characterized by their distinctive black rind and red pulp.

Jun 16 (Kyodo) - 北海道当麻町特産で、真っ黒な見た目とシャリッとした食感が特徴のブランドスイカ「でんすけすいか」の初競りが15日、札幌市と旭川市の卸売市場で開かれ、旭川では1玉70万円と、過去最高だった2019年の75万円に次ぐ高値が付いた。札幌では60万円だった。