Premium Hokkaido watermelon fetches $5,000 in season's first auction
でんすけすいか初競り 札幌で1玉60万円
NHK -- Jun 16
Farmers in northern Japan have put premium watermelons up for the season's first auctions, with one of them selling for 700,000 yen, or around 5,000 dollars.
The auctions for Densuke watermelons produced in the town of Tohma, Hokkaido, took place in the prefecture on Thursday.
The summer delicacies, weighing roughly 10 kilograms each, are characterized by their distinctive black rind and red pulp. ...continue reading
Jun 16 (Kyodo) - 北海道当麻町特産で、真っ黒な見た目とシャリッとした食感が特徴のブランドスイカ「でんすけすいか」の初競りが15日、札幌市と旭川市の卸売市場で開かれ、旭川では1玉70万円と、過去最高だった2019年の75万円に次ぐ高値が付いた。札幌では60万円だった。
Feminists destroy women's rights?
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.
Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
Japan to pay for half of $100m generative AI supercomputer
The Japanese government will cover half the cost of a new supercomputer being built in Hokkaido, which alone will triple the nation's processing capabilities for developing generative artificial intelligence.
Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
AI developer ABEJA goes public
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Japan exports grow unexpectedly on solid car sales, global demand still uneven
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
World's largest indoor Harry Potter attraction unveiled in Tokyo
A theme park in Tokyo based on the Harry Potter movies was shown to the press today, ahead of its opening to the public on Friday.
Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
