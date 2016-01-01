Japan drops to 35th in World Competitiveness Ranking, lowest ever
世界競争力ランキング日本は過去最低35位
NOJ -- Jun 20
TOKYO, Jun 20 (NOJ) - This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Swiss business school IMD evaluates the business environment and policies for 64 countries around the world based on economic statistics and awareness surveys for managers and announces the "International Competitiveness Ranking".
This year's results showed Japan fell one place from last year's 34th place to 35th, the lowest ever.
In the field of management, "corporate agility" and "utilization of big data, etc." ranked 64th, the lowest.
Fiscal-related items such as "total government debt" are also rated low, which is a factor in the slump in the ranking.
For the second year in a row, Denmark topped the overall list, followed by Ireland and Switzerland, TV Asahi reports.
Jun 20 (ANNnewsCH) - 各国の経営環境などを評価した今年の「世界競争力ランキング」が発表され、日本は過去最低の35位でした。
McDonald's Japan hikes prices in city centres as costs bite
The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6 percent of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.
Japan Post, Yamato to tie up to address delivery driver shortage
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
The European Central Bank Takes Shots At The Bank Of Japan
A look into the peculiar relationship forming between the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, in which the ECB calls the BOJ policy normalization a major risk to global bond markets in its official financial stability report - a rare commentary made against a fellow major central bank peer.
Japan has 'one of the best' macro stories, says investment management firm
Hugh Selby-Smith of Talaria Asset Management says "that's not why we invest but clearly we're seeing fund flows into Japan at [a] rate that we haven't really seen over the last 15 years."
Why surging Tokyo flat prices are unlikely to herald a new Japan asset price bubble
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
Warren Buffett doubles down on Japan, increasing stakes in five trading firms
Berkshire Hathaway on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary National Indemnity Company has increased its stake in five Japanese trading firms to average more than 8.5%.
Why Uber Hasn't Dominated Japan's Taxi Market
Uber aims to have all taxis worldwide registered on its app by 2025. But a man known as the ‘Taxi Prince’ is throwing off those plans.
Japan bullet train hauls freight, prepares for trucker shortage
East Japan Railway is offering its bullet trains to haul large quantities of goods long distances, coming to the aid of a logistics industry scrambling ahead of a legal change regarding truckers' overtime.
Japan not on U.S. currency watch list for 1st time since 2016
The U.S. Treasury Department has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.
Japan law will require Apple to allow alternate iPhone app stores
The Japanese government is introducing laws that will require Apple to allow users nationwide to download apps outside their official app stores.
Japan's 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy
Japan's 10-year government bond yield weakened and 10-year futures rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.
Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
AI developer ABEJA goes public
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Japan exports grow unexpectedly on solid car sales, global demand still uneven
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
