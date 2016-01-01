Japan drops to 35th in World Competitiveness Ranking, lowest ever

Swiss business school IMD evaluates the business environment and policies for 64 countries around the world based on economic statistics and awareness surveys for managers and announces the "International Competitiveness Ranking".

This year's results showed Japan fell one place from last year's 34th place to 35th, the lowest ever.

In the field of management, "corporate agility" and "utilization of big data, etc." ranked 64th, the lowest.

Fiscal-related items such as "total government debt" are also rated low, which is a factor in the slump in the ranking.

For the second year in a row, Denmark topped the overall list, followed by Ireland and Switzerland, TV Asahi reports.