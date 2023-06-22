Japanese player criticized for throwing Peru shirt on ground

Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.

One of the stars of the Asian team is Takefusa Kubo, the attacker plays for Real Sociedad in the Spanish LaLiga. The 22-year-old entered the pitch with 20 minutes remaining for the end and with his team thrashing 3-0.

At the end of the commitment Kubo left with some discomfort in his ankle and on his way to the changing rooms the Peruvian player Alexander Callens asked him to exchange jerseys. The Japanese accepted and received the Peruvian jacket and gave his selection to Callens.

Takefusa Kubo has been roundly criticised in Peru, after swapping shirts with Alexander Callens and then leaving that shirt on the pitch.



The controversy came when, close to reaching the bench, Kubo upset by his injury, he dropped the Peruvian shirt on the floor. This was captured on video and caused discomfort among Peruvian fans due to their contempt for their team's jersey.