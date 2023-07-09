Macron opposes NATO intention to set up liaison office in Japan

French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.

An official at France's presidential office told reporters on Friday that the "NA" of NATO stands for "North Atlantic".

The official noted that the articles of the alliance specify the geographical scope, which is the North Atlantic.

The official said France is not in favor of the idea for reasons of principle, and that Macron clearly expressed his opposition to Stoltenberg.

The official also said, "Regarding the office, the Japanese authorities have told us themselves that they are not very attached to it."