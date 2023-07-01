Japanese artists explore using generative AI for creating new manga

Japanese manga artists and creators are exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence, pinning their hopes on using the technology to offer suggestions for illustration drafts and story plots, as well as for making the creative process substantially more efficient.

Nonetheless, manga artists remain cautious about how much AI can be relied upon for generating works captivating enough to sell to the public, and they are also concerned about AI's potential for copyright infringement, given such technologies are typically trained using massive amounts of data from the internet.

Recently, a project was launched in Tokyo to create a new episode of "Black Jack," a famous Osamu Tezuka manga, using generative AI for release in a weekly magazine this fall. Dubbed the "God of manga," Tezuka died in 1989 at age 60 after writing some 150,000 pages of manuscripts for around 700 titles. ...continue reading