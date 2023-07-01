Japanese artists explore using generative AI for creating new manga
Kyodo -- Jul 19
Japanese manga artists and creators are exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence, pinning their hopes on using the technology to offer suggestions for illustration drafts and story plots, as well as for making the creative process substantially more efficient.
Nonetheless, manga artists remain cautious about how much AI can be relied upon for generating works captivating enough to sell to the public, and they are also concerned about AI's potential for copyright infringement, given such technologies are typically trained using massive amounts of data from the internet.
Recently, a project was launched in Tokyo to create a new episode of "Black Jack," a famous Osamu Tezuka manga, using generative AI for release in a weekly magazine this fall. Dubbed the "God of manga," Tezuka died in 1989 at age 60 after writing some 150,000 pages of manuscripts for around 700 titles. ...continue reading
Dog bites Japanese girl group singer on face during recording session
News On Japan - Jul 19
Takeuchi Kirari, a member of Japanese idol group Hinatazaka46, has suffered injuries to her face and finger after being bitten by a dog during a recording session, TV Asahi reports.
Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker says he was inspired by similar case
NHK - Jul 19
A man accused of attempted murder and arson while dressed in a Joker costume on a Tokyo train in 2021 said Tuesday that a similar incident a few months earlier inspired him to alter his original plan of going on a killing spree in Shibuya.
Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground in downtown Portland
KPTV FOX 12 Oregon - Jul 19
Last month, in downtown Portland, the top Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a homeless person.
Man given 3-year prison term for killing wife he took care of for 40 years
NHK - Jul 19
A Japanese court has sentenced an 82-year-old man to three years in prison for killing his wife, whom he had been taking care of for about 40 years.
Sales of Japanese carmakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda sink in China as they fall behind in EV race
South China Morning Post - Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
McDonald's Japan makes big expansion to employee shifts: report
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Japan’s paradoxical teacher shortage
East Asia Forum - Jul 19
Despite its low birth rates, Japan is struggling with a shortage of teachers. In Japan, a 'teacher shortage' is a situation in which the number of teachers assigned to schools does not meet local quotas. Vacancies occur because it is not possible to secure teachers, even temporarily assigned teachers.
Japan’s drugstores poised for growth, says investor Orbis
businesslive.co.za - Jul 19
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
Kabuki star Ennosuke served fresh arrest warrant for helping father's suicide
NHK - Jul 18
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was reportedly served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting his father's suicide.
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
NHK - Jul 18
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
independent - Jul 18
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
Exploring Tokyo's Curry Land | We Tried 3 Curry Restaurants in Shimokitazawa
Japan by Food - Jul 18
Today’s byFood adventure takes us on a curry-hunt in Shimokitazawa, a bohemian neighborhood in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward. Shizuka takes in the neighborhood atmosphere, indulges in a curry-feast, and tests the limits of her spice-tolerance.
Japan: No Country For PLUS-SIZE Western Women
Black Pigeon Speaks - Jul 17
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Why Many Japanese Women Do Papa-Katsu?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 17
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
