Dog bites Japanese girl group singer on face during recording session

During the filming of "Let's Become Hinatazaka," Kira Takano, a fourth-generation member of Hinatazaka46, was bitten by a dog that was being used in one of the scenes, the official website of the video streaming service "Lemino" announced on Tuesday.

The singer sustained injuries to her eye, mouth, and middle finger.

The official website of Hinatazaka46 announced that "although her condition is stable, Kira Takano will be absent from the 'Yuka Kageyama Graduation Ceremony' on July 19th and the 'One Choice Release Commemorative Real Meet & Greet' on July 23rd in order to prioritize treatment."

In September 2022, Takeuchi passed the "Hinatazaka46 New Member Recruitment Audition" and debuted as a 4th generation member.