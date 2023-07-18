Dog bites Japanese girl group singer on face during recording session
日向坂46竹内希来里 収録中に犬に噛みつかれ顔など負傷 イベントは欠席
During the filming of "Let's Become Hinatazaka," Kira Takano, a fourth-generation member of Hinatazaka46, was bitten by a dog that was being used in one of the scenes, the official website of the video streaming service "Lemino" announced on Tuesday.
The singer sustained injuries to her eye, mouth, and middle finger.
The official website of Hinatazaka46 announced that "although her condition is stable, Kira Takano will be absent from the 'Yuka Kageyama Graduation Ceremony' on July 19th and the 'One Choice Release Commemorative Real Meet & Greet' on July 23rd in order to prioritize treatment."
『四期生竹内希来里 撮影中の事故について』https://t.co/KPQSr8fyCT— 末吉 克在（１年ぶり３回目） (@rillrillnote) July 18, 2023
同番組で竹内さんが「犬に関係する仕事をやりたい」と仰っていたのを伺っていたので，このニュースはショックでした…。じっくり治療に専念し，フルパワーでの復帰を楽しみにしています。
In September 2022, Takeuchi passed the "Hinatazaka46 New Member Recruitment Audition" and debuted as a 4th generation member.
