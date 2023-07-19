Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services

A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.

Wolf Clinic had offered laser hair removal services for men in some Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

Lawyers say those clinics suspended services in April, and some of the plaintiffs have not received treatment at all.

The lawyers say they have received more than 700 complaints, particularly from those in their 20s and 30s. They say the average amount each plaintiff paid to the clinics is 210,000 yen, or about 1,500 dollars.