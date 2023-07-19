Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services
NHK -- Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
Wolf Clinic had offered laser hair removal services for men in some Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.
Lawyers say those clinics suspended services in April, and some of the plaintiffs have not received treatment at all.
The lawyers say they have received more than 700 complaints, particularly from those in their 20s and 30s. They say the average amount each plaintiff paid to the clinics is 210,000 yen, or about 1,500 dollars. ...continue reading
Ursine Invader Barricaded with Bunnies, Scares Off Staff
News On Japan - Jul 19
A bear was holed up inside a rabbit park nearly all day on Wednesday and is now believed to have escaped the facility.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker says he was inspired by similar case
NHK - Jul 19
A man accused of attempted murder and arson while dressed in a Joker costume on a Tokyo train in 2021 said Tuesday that a similar incident a few months earlier inspired him to alter his original plan of going on a killing spree in Shibuya.
Man given 3-year prison term for killing wife he took care of for 40 years
NHK - Jul 19
A Japanese court has sentenced an 82-year-old man to three years in prison for killing his wife, whom he had been taking care of for about 40 years.
Kabuki star Ennosuke served fresh arrest warrant for helping father's suicide
NHK - Jul 18
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was reportedly served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting his father's suicide.
Japan: No Country For PLUS-SIZE Western Women
Black Pigeon Speaks - Jul 17
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Why Many Japanese Women Do Papa-Katsu?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 17
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
Man dies from being hit by float at Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
Japan Today - Jul 16
A man died Saturday after he was hit by a 1-ton float during a major summer festival in southwestern Japan, police said.
Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan
NHK - Jul 16
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Man gets 10 years for fatally scalding 3-year-old boy with hot water
Japan Today - Jul 15
A court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death with hot shower water at their apartment in Osaka Prefecture in August 2021.
Unexpected criminal emerges in mystery of severed wild boar heads found in Kobe school
News On Japan - Jul 14
Two wild boar heads that were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday are now believed to have been dug up and taken there by a scavenging animal after hunters had buried them in the nearby mountains days earlier.
Man who went on train knife rampage in 2021 gets 19 years in prison
Japan Today - Jul 14
A man who went on a stabbing rampage on a train in 2021 was sentenced to 19 years in prison by the Tokyo District Court on Friday.
TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27
Japan Times - Jul 13
Japanese TV personality, social media influencer and fashion personality Ryuji Higa, better known as ryuchell, has died, according to media reports. They were 27 years old.
Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case
Japan Today - Jul 13
Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal
Kyodo - Jul 13
A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa
skynews.com.au - Jul 12
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
