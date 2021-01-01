Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo

Police received a report of a deer sighting in Nakajima Park shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, and were dispatched to the area where they spotted what appeared to be a female deer rampaging through an urban area.

The deer evaded the capture of city authorities and managed to escape into a residential area.

Around 11:30 a.m., city officials and police successfully tranquilized the deer using a blowgun and removed the animal.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries to any individuals.