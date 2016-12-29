Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game

Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.

Japan opened their account at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Zambia courtesy of goals from Hinata Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki, to give the 2011 champions an impressive start.

While neutrals will have no doubt been wowed by the Japanese player's talent on the pitch there is always a lot of love for their travelling fans who stayed behind long after many others had left to pick up the rubbish that had been left in the stands.

Footage showed a small handful of Japanese fans collecting the rubbish in plastic bags at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand without any hesitation or protest.