Father and daughter arrested over headless body in Sapporo
札幌のホテルで男性遺体が見つかった事件 29歳女と59歳男を逮捕 警察
SAPPORO, Jul 24 (NHK) - Japanese police say they have arrested a woman and her father in connection with a case in which a headless body of a man was found in a hotel in Sapporo City in northern Japan.
The body was discovered on July 2 in the room of a hotel in the entertainment district of Susukino. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Ura Hitoshi from Eniwa City, near Sapporo.
Police on Monday arrested 29-year-old Tamura Runa from Sapporo and her father, 59-year-old Tamura Osamu, who is a doctor. The two allegedly killed Ura in the hotel room, then removed his head and took it away.
Police have not revealed whether they have admitted to the charges.
Investigators say security camera footage shows the victim entering the hotel room with another person a day before his body was found.
They say the footage also shows the person later leaving the room alone with a large suitcase.
Jul 24 (ANNnewsCH) - 札幌市すすきののホテルで頭部のない男性の遺体が見つかった事件で警察は24日、男性の知人の29歳の女と女の父親で59歳の医師の男を死体損壊などの疑いで逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
Kyodo - Jul 24
The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's METI to build new supercomputer to help develop AI at home
Nikkei - Jul 24
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Price of Japanese summer favorite on the rise
NHK - Jul 24
Eating grilled eel is a summer tradition in Japan. It's said to help build stamina and provide relief from the heat. But this year, people may have to cut back on the delicacy as prices of domestically sourced eel are on the rise.
Where to Eat Solo in Tokyo | 3 Options That Are Not Ramen
Japan by Food - Jul 24
Japan is a country that welcomes solo activities. So much so that there’s a term for it–ohitorisama (おひとりさま)–meaning ‘lone customer’. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and beyond, cater to parties of one, and we’re here to show you three of the best if you find yourself so inclined.
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 24
For animators, the world of animation is no longer a gateway to the world of dreams but the gateway to mental illness.
Three injured in Japan train stabbing attack
AFP - Jul 24
Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday, with police saying they had arrested a man for allegedly carrying out the stabbings.
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
News On Japan - Jul 22
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
News On Japan - Jul 22
Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
NHK - Jul 22
Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that the rainy season appears to be over in Tokyo and surrounding areas as well as the northeastern Tohoku region.
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
3 schoolgirls drown in Japan river on 1st day of summer vacation
Kyodo - Jul 22
Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.
