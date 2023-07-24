Father and daughter arrested over headless body in Sapporo

The body was discovered on July 2 in the room of a hotel in the entertainment district of Susukino. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Ura Hitoshi from Eniwa City, near Sapporo.

Police on Monday arrested 29-year-old Tamura Runa from Sapporo and her father, 59-year-old Tamura Osamu, who is a doctor. The two allegedly killed Ura in the hotel room, then removed his head and took it away.

Police have not revealed whether they have admitted to the charges.

Investigators say security camera footage shows the victim entering the hotel room with another person a day before his body was found.

They say the footage also shows the person later leaving the room alone with a large suitcase.