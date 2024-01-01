News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Allocates 4.7 Billion Yen to Support Security Camera Installation in 2025 Budget

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - In response to a surge in home robbery incidents across the Kanto region, Tokyo has announced plans to allocate 4.7 billion yen in its fiscal 2025 budget to support the installation of home security cameras.

Amid the increase in robberies targeting homes in Kanto, Tokyo revealed on January 16th that it will introduce a subsidy program covering half the cost of installing security cameras starting in fiscal 2025.

The subsidy will be capped at 20,000 yen per household, with a total of 4.7 billion yen included in the next fiscal year's budget for the initiative.

Governor Yuriko Koike commented, "When we listened to Tokyo residents' requests for city governance, public safety topped the list. This reflects the growing concern among residents."

Additionally, Tokyo plans to launch a subsidy program for purchasing insulated windows with security features starting next fiscal year.

Source: ANN

Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released

Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

Foreign visitors to Japan hit record high in 2024

The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit an all-time high last year, topping the annual record set before the coronavirus pandemic. Spending by tourists also reached a record high. (NHK)

Yomiuriland’s Ferris Wheel Makes Final Spin

Yomiuriland’s iconic Ferris wheel, cherished by visitors for over four decades, marked its final day of operation on Monday, as fans flocked to bid farewell to the beloved attraction and relive old memories.

Kobe's 1995 Earthquake Captured on 8mm Video

At 5:46 a.m. on January 17, 1995, a powerful earthquake struck Kobe, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Taisuke Matsuzaki, a city official at the time, began documenting the aftermath using an 8mm video camera.

Empress Emerita Publishes 466 Unreleased Poems

A poetry collection featuring 466 previously unpublished poems by Empress Emerita Michiko will be published on January 15.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Kitakyushu Celebrates New Adults With Eye-Catching Outfits

A ceremony to celebrate new adults was held in Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu City, drawing many young people dressed in vibrant and flamboyant outfits.

Two Women Struck and Killed by Train at Narrow Railroad Crossing in Kobe

Two women were fatally struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Tarumi Ward, Kobe City, on January 9th, with investigators believing that the women may have accidentally waited for the traffic signal inside the lowered crossing gate.