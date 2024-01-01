Tokyo Allocates 4.7 Billion Yen to Support Security Camera Installation in 2025 Budget

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - In response to a surge in home robbery incidents across the Kanto region, Tokyo has announced plans to allocate 4.7 billion yen in its fiscal 2025 budget to support the installation of home security cameras.

Amid the increase in robberies targeting homes in Kanto, Tokyo revealed on January 16th that it will introduce a subsidy program covering half the cost of installing security cameras starting in fiscal 2025.

The subsidy will be capped at 20,000 yen per household, with a total of 4.7 billion yen included in the next fiscal year's budget for the initiative.

Governor Yuriko Koike commented, "When we listened to Tokyo residents' requests for city governance, public safety topped the list. This reflects the growing concern among residents."

Additionally, Tokyo plans to launch a subsidy program for purchasing insulated windows with security features starting next fiscal year.

