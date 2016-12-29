Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.

Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as Japan cut through Spain’s high press with three lightning raids in the first half.

Substitute Mina Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time, while the Nadeshiko defence kept Spain at bay to make it three games without conceding.

Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, will remain in Wellington to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday. Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland on the same day, after being soundly beaten despite 77% possession and completing more than 900 passes.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage after convincing wins in their first two group matches. The Japan coach, Futoshi Ikeda, made five changes from the 2-0 win over Costa Rica, and his side took the lead in the 12th minute against the run of play. Jun Endo curled a pass behind the defence from the left wing and Miyazawa raced in to coolly slide it into the net with her left foot. ...continue reading