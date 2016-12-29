Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as Japan cut through Spain’s high press with three lightning raids in the first half.
Substitute Mina Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time, while the Nadeshiko defence kept Spain at bay to make it three games without conceding.
Canada 0-4 Australia: Women’s World Cup 2023 Group B – as it happened
Read more
Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, will remain in Wellington to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday. Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland on the same day, after being soundly beaten despite 77% possession and completing more than 900 passes.
Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage after convincing wins in their first two group matches. The Japan coach, Futoshi Ikeda, made five changes from the 2-0 win over Costa Rica, and his side took the lead in the 12th minute against the run of play. Jun Endo curled a pass behind the defence from the left wing and Miyazawa raced in to coolly slide it into the net with her left foot. ...continue reading
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Buying a damaged vehicle at a salvage car auction can be a great way to save money. But naturally, there are things you must know before bidding.
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
BassFishingHQ - Jul 22
Whenever a new Japanese lure or technique hits the American market, it seems as if you can never find those lures. In this video we will discuss this with famous lure designer Kenta Kimura.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 22
Some nations too often consider Japanese national teams as underdogs in major sporting events.
NHK - Jul 17
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
That's why MMA! - Jul 15
Professional japanese heavyweight mma fighter and Pride FC veteran Tsuyoshi Kosaka against estonian former pro sumo wrestler and top ranked athlete Kaido Hoovelson with nickname "Baruto". Fight took place in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on December 29, 2016. MMA fight video in HD, highlights.
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.