Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence

Police said Mitsuki Kashimoto, a construction worker, was bathing the child at his home in the early hours of Sunday, Kyodo News reported. However, he left the boy in the bathtub to go and get a toy for him to play with. While he was absent, the boy slipped under the water and drowned.

The boy's mother was asleep at the time.

Aug 01 (日テレNEWS) - 京都・宇治市で30日、交際相手の3歳の長男を自宅の浴槽に放置し、溺死させたとして、29歳の男が逮捕されました。また、新たに長男の体にはアザのような変色も複数、確認されていることがわかりました。