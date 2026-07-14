Convenience Stores Tackle Bear Crisis

TOKYO - Convenience store operators in Japan are strengthening safety measures as bear-related damage grows more serious, with Lawson expanding the use of bear repellent spray and considering drone-based remote monitoring.

Lawson has created new warning stickers to raise awareness of bear precautions. The stickers will be posted at about 2,800 stores that request them, excluding outlets in Kyushu and Okinawa, and will ask customers to cooperate in efforts to avoid attracting bears.

The company also plans to expand the number of stores equipped with bear repellent spray from about 100 to about 1,000. In cooperation with KDDI and other partners, Lawson is also considering introducing remote bear monitoring using drones.

The plan calls for drone ports to be permanently installed at stores, allowing drones to quickly check incident sites, monitor surrounding areas and help ensure the safety of local residents.

FamilyMart also began a trial in June using Monster Wolf, a wolf-shaped device designed to repel wild animals. The effectiveness of the different measures is expected to draw attention as retailers search for ways to protect stores, customers and communities from bear encounters.

コンビニ各社、クマ被害深刻化で安全対策を強化 クマによる被害が深刻さを増す中、コンビニ各社が安全対策を強化しており、ローソンはクマよけスプレーの配備拡大やドローンを使った遠隔監視の導入を検討している。

便利店加强应对熊害危机 随着日本熊害日益严重，便利店运营商正在加强安全措施，罗森将扩大配备驱熊喷雾，并考虑引入使用无人机的远程监控。

Source: FNN