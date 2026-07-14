Convenience Stores Tackle Bear Crisis

TOKYO - Convenience store operators in Japan are strengthening safety measures as bear-related damage grows more serious, with Lawson expanding the use of bear repellent spray and considering drone-based remote monitoring.
Lawson has created new warning stickers to raise awareness of bear precautions. The stickers will be posted at about 2,800 stores that request them, excluding outlets in Kyushu and Okinawa, and will ask customers to cooperate in efforts to avoid attracting bears.
The company also plans to expand the number of stores equipped with bear repellent spray from about 100 to about 1,000. In cooperation with KDDI and other partners, Lawson is also considering introducing remote bear monitoring using drones.
The plan calls for drone ports to be permanently installed at stores, allowing drones to quickly check incident sites, monitor surrounding areas and help ensure the safety of local residents.
FamilyMart also began a trial in June using Monster Wolf, a wolf-shaped device designed to repel wild animals. The effectiveness of the different measures is expected to draw attention as retailers search for ways to protect stores, customers and communities from bear encounters.
Source: FNN