Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
Japanese natural beekeeping -- Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japan has two types of honey bees, the imported Western honey bee and native Japanese honey bee.
The Western bee does not have any countermeasures against the giant hornet.
A few dozen giant hornets can destroy a Western honey bee colony that has several tens of thousands of bees.
No Western honey bees live in the wild in Japan. One of the reasons is giant hornets.
On the other hand, native Japanese honey bees have a countermeasure against giant hornets.
They can defeat giant hornets when they band together.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japan tries to fight the heat with cool gadgets
AP - Aug 04
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
AP - Aug 04
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
Japan's Government REVEALS Secret UFO Activity
The UnXplained Zone - Aug 01
After years of secrecy and denial of UFOs, Japan's government officials had a shift in policy and finally started acknowledging aerial phenomena, in this clip from Season 18, "The World on Alert."
The UnXplained Zone - Aug 01
After years of secrecy and denial of UFOs, Japan's government officials had a shift in policy and finally started acknowledging aerial phenomena, in this clip from Season 18, "The World on Alert."
Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600-million-year-old ocean water in the Himalayas
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
Japan gearing up to launch small moon lander next month
space.com - Jul 29
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
space.com - Jul 29
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
Oldest Takahama nuclear reactor put back online
NHK - Jul 29
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
NHK - Jul 29
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
NTT completes successful demo towards 6G
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
スタンドアローンVRヘッドセット：バーチャルリアリティの新時代を切り開く
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
バーチャルリアリティが始まって以来、それを支える技術には着実な進化が見られてきました。
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
バーチャルリアリティが始まって以来、それを支える技術には着実な進化が見られてきました。
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
JAXA to launch lunar lander in August
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7