Train services resume after 1,500 passengers trapped for two hours on Tokaido Line near Tokyo

Services resumed on Sunday morning, it said. The driver and three passengers sustained light injuries after the Japan Railway train, which was temporarily operating for a fireworks festival, crashed into the pole that was tilting over the tracks, at around 9:45 pm Saturday, police and East Japan Railway (JR) said.

According to the local authorities, the passengers complained of heatstroke and hyperventilation after the train hit the power pole between Fujisawa and Ofuna stations in Kanagawa Prefecture

With temperatures soaring across the country, passengers were initially asked to stay inside the train for their own safety before they were accompanied by staff to Ofuna Station on foot, according to JR East.

Some of the passengers were taken to hospital, with one saying the air conditioning in the train had stopped. The accident caused other railway services to suspend operations and affected about 150,000 people.