News On Japan
Travel

Volcanic Alert Raised Ahead of Hokkaido Hiking Sesson

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - The eruption alert level for Mount Tokachidake in Hokkaido was raised to Level 2 on June 18 for the first time in 12 years, prompting authorities to restrict entry within 1.5 kilometers of the crater and close parts of hiking trails just days before the mountain’s official opening for the summer climbing season.

The mountain rises east of Biei, known for its popular Blue Pond, and Kamifurano, where lavender fields are set to come into bloom. The Sapporo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency said volcanic activity at Tokachidake had become more active, raising the alert from Level 1 to Level 2.

"Volcanic activity is increasing, and there is a possibility of an eruption that could affect areas within about 1.5 kilometers of the crater," said Yuji Takahashi, volcanic disaster prevention coordination officer at the Sapporo Regional Headquarters.

Tokachidake is scheduled to open for the climbing season in three days, but entry is now restricted within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the crater. Biei and Kamifurano, which have hiking routes on the mountain, as well as Shintoku in the Tokachi region, have partially closed trails and installed signs urging caution.

Some climbers who visited without knowing the alert level had been raised expressed surprise. "Does that mean we can’t go to the summit?" one climber from Gunma Prefecture said. Another said, "The smoke is really intense. Even when we were moving by car, there was a smell."

Tokachidake has repeatedly erupted at intervals of about 30 years. Hiroshi Aoyama, a professor at Hokkaido University’s Institute of Seismology and Volcanology, said he is particularly concerned about the increase in volcanic gas.

"Tokachidake has been releasing a very large amount of volcanic gas since late April," Aoyama said. "More than 1,000 tons of sulfur dioxide are being emitted each day, producing a very strong irritating odor that is not good for the body. Thermal activity around the crater has also remained high, so overall I believe the mountain is becoming more active."

The restriction applies to the area within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the 62-2 crater at Tokachidake. Hiking trails passing through the zone were closed from June 18.

The surrounding area includes hot spring resorts such as Shirogane Onsen, Fukiage Onsen and Tokachidake Onsen, as well as tourist sites including the Blue Pond, which is popular with visitors from overseas. Authorities said there is currently no impact on these areas. The urban area of Kamifurano, where many residents live, is about 15 kilometers from the crater and is also not affected at this time.

Aoyama said residents should use the alert as an opportunity to review emergency procedures. "While paying attention to the condition of the mountain, it would be good for residents to once again review evacuation routes and how to respond in an emergency," he said.

Officials said excessive concern is not necessary as the region enters the tourism season, but volcanic activity can change at any time. Visitors and nearby residents are being urged to check evacuation routes and confirm in advance how they would respond in an emergency while continuing to monitor developments at Tokachidake.

北海道の夏山シーズン前に十勝岳の噴火警戒レベル引き上げ

北海道の十勝岳で6月18日、噴火警戒レベルが12年ぶりに「2」へ引き上げられ、夏山シーズンの山開きを数日後に控える中、当局は火口から1.5キロ以内の立ち入りを規制し、登山道の一部を閉鎖しました。

北海道登山季前夕十胜岳火山警戒级别上调

北海道十胜岳的火山喷发警戒级别于6月18日时隔12年上调至2级，距离夏季登山季正式开山仅剩数日，当局已限制人员进入火山口方圆1.5公里范围，并关闭部分登山路线。

Source: Hokkaido News UHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Volcanic Alert Raised Ahead of Hokkaido Hiking Sesson

The eruption alert level for Mount Tokachidake in Hokkaido was raised to Level 2 on June 18 for the first time in 12 years, prompting authorities to restrict entry within 1.5 kilometers of the crater and close parts of hiking trails just days before the mountain’s official opening for the summer climbing season.

Bears Growing More Aggressive in June and July

Bear attacks and sightings are increasing across Japan, with multiple people injured on June 17 and experts warning that bears are becoming more accustomed to human environments, potentially leading to more dangerous and unpredictable encounters in the years ahead.

Supreme Class Debuts on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen

JR Central and JR West on June 17 announced pricing and service details for the new private-room seating that will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen from October, creating a new top-tier class above the existing Green Car service.

All of Prime Minister Takaichi's Proposals Included in G7 Statement

A draft of the joint statement from the G7 summit in France has revealed that all proposals put forward by Prime Minister Takaichi on energy security and critical minerals have been incorporated into the agreement.

Japanese Man Arrested as Mastermind of Cambodia-Based Scam Network

A Japanese man suspected of serving as a key coordinator for a Cambodia-based fraud syndicate that allegedly caused losses totaling billions of yen was arrested by Japanese authorities after being deported from Thailand on June 16.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Historic Myoshin-ji Gate Damaged by Dog Pee

Kyoto's Myoshin-ji Temple, one of Japan's largest Zen temple complexes, is facing a growing problem that temple officials warn could eventually lead to costly restoration work and even pose safety risks to visitors.

Abandoned Pirate Ship Removed from Kawasaki Canal

A long-abandoned sightseeing boat that has sat tilted in a canal in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, for nearly eight years is finally being removed by city authorities after officials determined the deteriorating vessel posed a serious safety risk.

Nara's Ancient Capitals Seek Final Push for World Heritage Status

Nara Prefecture has conducted a promotional tour for ambassadors and diplomats from member states of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee to showcase the Asuka and Fujiwara Palace Sites as the property moves toward formal inscription as a World Cultural Heritage site.

Shirahama Approves Accommodation Tax Up to 1,000 Yen Per Night

Shirahama, one of the Kansai region's leading tourist destinations, has approved the introduction of an accommodation tax, becoming the third municipality in the region after Osaka Prefecture and Kyoto City to adopt such a measure.

Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

Earthquake Shakes Gunma and Saitama, Reaching Lower-5 Intensity

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck eastern Japan at around 7:46 p.m., with a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 recorded in parts of Gunma and Saitama prefectures, though no injuries or major damage had been confirmed and there was no risk of a tsunami.

The Breathtaking Terraced Rice Fields of 'Aragi Island'

Aragi Island, a tongue-shaped plateau surrounded on three sides by the sharply winding Arida River in Aridagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, is drawing attention for its spectacular terraced rice fields, which create giant geometric patterns reflecting the sun and sky during the planting season.

Millions of Insects Invade Kyoto's Tourist Spots

Every spring, as visitors flock to Kyoto's Uji City to see landmarks such as Byodo-in Temple and sites associated with The Tale of Genji, another seasonal attraction appears in overwhelming numbers: swarms of tobikera, or caddisflies.