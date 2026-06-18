Volcanic Alert Raised Ahead of Hokkaido Hiking Sesson

HOKKAIDO - The eruption alert level for Mount Tokachidake in Hokkaido was raised to Level 2 on June 18 for the first time in 12 years, prompting authorities to restrict entry within 1.5 kilometers of the crater and close parts of hiking trails just days before the mountain’s official opening for the summer climbing season.

The mountain rises east of Biei, known for its popular Blue Pond, and Kamifurano, where lavender fields are set to come into bloom. The Sapporo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency said volcanic activity at Tokachidake had become more active, raising the alert from Level 1 to Level 2.

"Volcanic activity is increasing, and there is a possibility of an eruption that could affect areas within about 1.5 kilometers of the crater," said Yuji Takahashi, volcanic disaster prevention coordination officer at the Sapporo Regional Headquarters.

Tokachidake is scheduled to open for the climbing season in three days, but entry is now restricted within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the crater. Biei and Kamifurano, which have hiking routes on the mountain, as well as Shintoku in the Tokachi region, have partially closed trails and installed signs urging caution.

Some climbers who visited without knowing the alert level had been raised expressed surprise. "Does that mean we can’t go to the summit?" one climber from Gunma Prefecture said. Another said, "The smoke is really intense. Even when we were moving by car, there was a smell."

Tokachidake has repeatedly erupted at intervals of about 30 years. Hiroshi Aoyama, a professor at Hokkaido University’s Institute of Seismology and Volcanology, said he is particularly concerned about the increase in volcanic gas.

"Tokachidake has been releasing a very large amount of volcanic gas since late April," Aoyama said. "More than 1,000 tons of sulfur dioxide are being emitted each day, producing a very strong irritating odor that is not good for the body. Thermal activity around the crater has also remained high, so overall I believe the mountain is becoming more active."

The restriction applies to the area within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the 62-2 crater at Tokachidake. Hiking trails passing through the zone were closed from June 18.

The surrounding area includes hot spring resorts such as Shirogane Onsen, Fukiage Onsen and Tokachidake Onsen, as well as tourist sites including the Blue Pond, which is popular with visitors from overseas. Authorities said there is currently no impact on these areas. The urban area of Kamifurano, where many residents live, is about 15 kilometers from the crater and is also not affected at this time.

Aoyama said residents should use the alert as an opportunity to review emergency procedures. "While paying attention to the condition of the mountain, it would be good for residents to once again review evacuation routes and how to respond in an emergency," he said.

Officials said excessive concern is not necessary as the region enters the tourism season, but volcanic activity can change at any time. Visitors and nearby residents are being urged to check evacuation routes and confirm in advance how they would respond in an emergency while continuing to monitor developments at Tokachidake.

北海道の夏山シーズン前に十勝岳の噴火警戒レベル引き上げ 北海道の十勝岳で6月18日、噴火警戒レベルが12年ぶりに「2」へ引き上げられ、夏山シーズンの山開きを数日後に控える中、当局は火口から1.5キロ以内の立ち入りを規制し、登山道の一部を閉鎖しました。

北海道登山季前夕十胜岳火山警戒级别上调 北海道十胜岳的火山喷发警戒级别于6月18日时隔12年上调至2级，距离夏季登山季正式开山仅剩数日，当局已限制人员进入火山口方圆1.5公里范围，并关闭部分登山路线。

Source: Hokkaido News UHB