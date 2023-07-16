Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 07 (News On Japan) - Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
The criteria for the "Residence Special Permit" include being born in Japan before the implementation of the amended Immigration Control Act, receiving education at elementary, middle, or high school levels, and genuinely desiring to continue living in Japan along with their families. Cases involving parents with illegal entry or criminal records will be excluded.
Approximately 140 children are expected to be eligible for this permit.
Japan calls Russia nuclear threat 'unacceptable' on Hiroshima anniversary
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Japan parliamentary vice foreign minister resigns amid bribery claims
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Japan petition urges "Barbenheimer" hashtag ban over A-bomb memes
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
Japan set for largest ever minimum wage hike after panel proposal
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
Japan mayor sorry for flyer to pregnant women
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
Japanese government panel debates raising minimum wage to 1,000 yen
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
Japan's PM Kishida Plunges: Public Support Crumbles to Just 28%! What's Happening?
A major Japanese newspaper came out with a survey finding that the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is rapidly losing support of the public in the country. The public support of the Prime Minister Kishida's cabinet fell by nearly 20 points to 28% in the last two months.
China, Russia begin joint drills in Sea of Japan
Images released by Russia's Defense Minister show Russia and China conducting a joint military exercise in the Sea of Japan.
Japan condemns N.Korea's latest missile launch
The Japanese government has condemned North Korea's latest round of missile launches.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida steps up energy diplomacy in Middle East
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked of a tour of the Middle East on July 16, 2023, in Saudi Arabia, with stops expected in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah.
Japan: Suspected North Korea ICBM flew for 74 minutes
Japan's defense ministry says North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday morning. It's believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japan not opposed to U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Macron opposes NATO intention to set up liaison office in Japan
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
