Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children

, Aug 07 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.

The criteria for the "Residence Special Permit" include being born in Japan before the implementation of the amended Immigration Control Act, receiving education at elementary, middle, or high school levels, and genuinely desiring to continue living in Japan along with their families. Cases involving parents with illegal entry or criminal records will be excluded.

Approximately 140 children are expected to be eligible for this permit.