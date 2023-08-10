Typhoon Lan expected to approach Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific on Friday
台風7号“強い勢力”で北上 “列島とお盆休み”直撃へ
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, Typhoon Lan was moving northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour over waters 170 kilometers southeast of Chichijima Island.
Lan had a maximum wind speed of 126 kilometers per hour near its center, and a storm zone with winds of over 90 kilometers per hour within a 130-kilometer radius.
The storm is expected to head north and come closest to the Ogasawara Islands on Friday as it continues to develop.
Fierce winds that could knock over some utility poles or blow off parts of buildings are expected to batter the islands. Maximum wind speeds of 90 kilometers per hour are forecast for Thursday, and winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour are possible on Friday. It will be very rough at sea.
Heavy rain is forecast for the Ogasawara Islands from late Thursday night through Saturday.
Up to 250 millimeters of rain may drench some areas of the islands in the 24 hours through late Friday afternoon, and up to 200 millimeters in the next 24 hours.
Residents of the islands are advised to stay on the alert for strong winds, high waves, landslides, and flooding.
Lan is expected to head further north toward the Izu Islands, bringing rough seas from Saturday.
The typhoon is then forecast to move northwest over the Pacific, and could approach Japan's main island of Honshu next Tuesday without losing its strength. Eastern and western Japan may be hit by stormy weather from Monday, which falls during the annual Bon holiday period.
NHK - Aug 10
Typhoon Lan is forecast to approach Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific, about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, on Friday. Weather officials are warning of fierce winds and heavy rain. Lan may cause stormy weather in Japan's main island early next week.
NHK - Aug 10
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
Kyodo - Aug 10
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
NHK - Aug 09
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
Nikkei - Aug 08
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
japan-guide.com - Aug 08
In this video, we'll cover all the basic things to know about the Japan Rail Pass, how to buy it, how to use it and answer some of your most frequently asked questions.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Aug 07
The Diamond Princess is a large cruise ship built in Nagasaki, Japan, and is used for cruise trips to and from Japan. Route.
Exploring With Josh - Aug 07
Ikeshima or Ikejima (Japanese: 池島), also sometimes listed as Ike Island, is an island in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. Initially within the borders of Kamiura village, from 1955 until its merger with the city of Nagasaki in 2005, it was part of Sotome municipality.
NHK - Aug 06
The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
seerasan - Aug 05
I spent an entire day on a train to travel to Kyoto! Over 11 hours to save money and it was worth it!!
Cakes with Faces - Aug 04
Updates about the Ghibli Park, summer pool party events, a meccha giant robot art exhibition, a garden event at Shibuya Sky, new trains around Japan including the new Spacia X to Nikko, Pokemon events...
The Wild Report - Aug 04
You might know Japan's bustling cities and rich culture, but let me take you on an adventure into the incredible Japanese wilderness as we search for beautiful snakes and supersized spiders!
newsonjapan.com - Aug 04
From breathtaking alpine landscapes to glorious architectural masterpieces, Austria's beauty is as much in its natural wonders as it is in its vibrant cities.
News On Japan - Aug 03
Japanese airline company All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its new international brand, "AirJapan," will begin its first service on February 9th next year on the Narita-Bangkok route.
Inaka Adventure - Aug 03
Osaka is one of the most fun places you'll visit in country, and also one of the most delicious; Called the KITCHEN of Japan this city is a must visit location on any Japan Trip.