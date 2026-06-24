FamilyMart Store Tests Monster Wolf to Keep Bears Away

GUNMA - FamilyMart began testing a new bear deterrent on June 24 at a store in a mountainous area of Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, installing a wolf-shaped device known as Monster Wolf next to the outlet in the first such trial at a convenience store.
The device is designed to drive away bears and other wild animals by detecting their approach and using sounds, lights and other signals to intimidate them.
Bear sightings have continued in Kiryu, including a report just one week earlier.
Monster Wolf uses more than 50 types of sounds to prevent bears from becoming accustomed to the deterrent.
FamilyMart official Tomoaki Ehashi said the company had not previously had a way to keep bears from approaching stores. "The key point is to install the device so bears do not come near," Ehashi said.
A person working nearby said the store is an important part of daily life in the mountain area. "It is important that people can go shopping there with peace of mind," the person said.
The trial will run for seven months.
Source: FNN