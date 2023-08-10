Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession

Iwabuchi Daisuke is the third member of the team who has been arrested on the same allegation since last month. The other two suspects are both 19 years old.

The investigators say Iwabuchi was in possession of nearly 60 grams of dried marijuana at a parking lot on the university campus in July. They believe he had an intent to sell the drug, which has a street value of more than 2,000 dollars. He is suspected of violating the country's cannabis control law.

The university has already suspended the boxing team's activities indefinitely.

Members of other Japanese university sports teams have recently been arrested on marijuana-related allegations.

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team was arrested for possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.

Three rugby players at Asahi University in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, were also arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana.