Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

KYOTO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

The situation was described by the videographer: "I felt a bit anxious as I saw someone entering the crossing with the barrier down. It was a brave action."

Around 8 AM, the woman had collapsed inside the crossing and appeared unable to stand, possibly due to losing consciousness.

A man on a motorcycle, visible on the left side of the footage, noticed the unusual situation. He pressed the emergency stop button and raised his right hand to alert the train crew.

During this time, another person jumped over the barrier and ran to assist the fallen woman. The motorcyclist who pressed the emergency button also joined the rescue effort. With the help of JR staff, they successfully carried the woman out of the crossing.

The videographer praised the rescuers' bravery: "I was frozen in place. It's amazing how quickly they pressed the emergency button and acted."

The police later took the woman into protective custody. She regained consciousness and was found to have no significant injuries.

Source: FNN

