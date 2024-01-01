News On Japan
Nursery Teacher Arrested for Pulling Child's Hair in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A 26-year-old nursery teacher has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child at a daycare center in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, including forcefully pulling the child's hair.

The suspect, Kiyora Sakuma, is alleged to have violently pulled the hair of a young boy and inflicted other forms of abuse at the licensed nursery school in Setagaya Ward where she worked last month.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Sakuma pulled the boy's hair with such force that his head was thrown back and roughly grabbed his hand to make him stand up.

The incident came to light after the boy complained to his parents, leading to a review of the nursery's security camera footage, which captured Sakuma's abusive behavior.

During the police interrogation, Sakuma admitted to the charges, stating she was "irrate."

Source: ANN

