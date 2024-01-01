Woman Sent to Prosecutors for Riding Electric Suitcase on Sidewalk

OSAKA, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Osaka Prefectural Police have sent a Chinese national to prosecutors for allegedly riding an electric suitcase on a sidewalk, marking the first such case in Japan.

The woman, a Chinese national in her 30s residing in Konohana Ward, Osaka City, was charged on Tuesday with violating the Road Traffic Act.

According to investigative sources, the woman is suspected of riding the electric suitcase without a license on a sidewalk in Osaka City in March this year.

This marks the first time someone has been prosecuted in Japan for using an electric suitcase on public roads.

Electric suitcases, which can be purchased at major electronics retailers, have a maximum speed of about 10 km/h and are designed for smooth movement in locations such as airports. While they are gaining popularity domestically, they do not meet safety standards for use on public roads.

The woman has denied the charges, stating that she did not consider the electric suitcase a vehicle.

Source: TBS