SHANGHAI, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

The two victims sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their lives are not in danger.

The attacker, armed with a knife, also seriously injured a Chinese woman who was a bus attendant.

The man was subsequently apprehended.

Source: ANN