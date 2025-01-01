Japan’s Interstellar aims for orbital launch in 2025

Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.

Zero, a vehicle designed to send nearly one metric ton to low-Earth orbit, will help meet demand for small satellite launch capacity “not only in Japan, but in the world,” Keiji Atsuta, Interstellar business development general manager, told SpaceNews. “We think that this rocket will change the market.”

Interstellar developed and launched suborbital rockets before beginning work on an orbital rocket. The company’s Momo suborbital rocket has reached space three times.

Initially, Interstellar engineers were designing an orbital rocket to loft 100 kilograms to low Earth orbit starting in 2020. After surveying the market and finding little demand for vehicles of that size, Interstellar began planning for a larger rocket.