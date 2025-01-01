Japan’s Interstellar aims for orbital launch in 2025
spacenews.com -- Aug 11
Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.
Zero, a vehicle designed to send nearly one metric ton to low-Earth orbit, will help meet demand for small satellite launch capacity “not only in Japan, but in the world,” Keiji Atsuta, Interstellar business development general manager, told SpaceNews. “We think that this rocket will change the market.”
Interstellar developed and launched suborbital rockets before beginning work on an orbital rocket. The company’s Momo suborbital rocket has reached space three times.
Initially, Interstellar engineers were designing an orbital rocket to loft 100 kilograms to low Earth orbit starting in 2020. After surveying the market and finding little demand for vehicles of that size, Interstellar began planning for a larger rocket. ...continue reading
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Why are giant hornets poking their heads into this beehive?
Join Mayu, a local beekeeper in Japan, as she observes a peculiar phenomenon of giant hornets poking their heads into a beehive.
Why do you need a VPN in Japan?
Japan is known for its technological advancements, but unfortunately, it is not immune to cyber-attacks.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japan tries to fight the heat with cool gadgets
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
Japan's Government REVEALS Secret UFO Activity
After years of secrecy and denial of UFOs, Japan's government officials had a shift in policy and finally started acknowledging aerial phenomena, in this clip from Season 18, "The World on Alert."
Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600-million-year-old ocean water in the Himalayas
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
Japan gearing up to launch small moon lander next month
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
Oldest Takahama nuclear reactor put back online
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
NTT completes successful demo towards 6G
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
スタンドアローンVRヘッドセット：バーチャルリアリティの新時代を切り開く
バーチャルリアリティが始まって以来、それを支える技術には着実な進化が見られてきました。
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
