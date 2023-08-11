Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
NHK -- Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
Japan's players started off looking different from previous games, and couldn't seem to find their rhythm.
Sweden made a breakthrough in the 32nd minute from a free kick. Amanda Ilestedt took it home.
That was the first time Japan allowed an opening goal in the tournament.
Five minutes into the second half, Sweden was awarded a penalty for a handball.
Filippa Angeldal doubled her team's tally.
That had Nadeshiko Japan gearing up for their attacks, though they had trouble penetrating Sweden's defense.
A penalty gave Japan a golden opportunity in the 74th minute but an effort by substitute Ueki Riko fell short.
In the 87th minute, a strike by another substitute, Hayashi Honoka, finally found the back of the net. ...continue reading
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
NHK - Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
NHK - Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
NHK - Aug 10
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
NHK - Aug 10
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japanese hockey team leaves dressing room ‘sparkling clean’ after match
indianexpress.com - Aug 08
Japan is widely known for being one of the cleanest countries in the world.
indianexpress.com - Aug 08
Japan is widely known for being one of the cleanest countries in the world.
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu announces marriage
Japan Times - Aug 05
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Japan Times - Aug 05
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Diving into breathtaking Takachiho Gorge, Japan | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Aug 04
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Aug 04
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica at Women's World Cup
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
Boxer Inoue Naoya is 2nd Japanese to win world titles in 4 weight divisions
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Salvage Car Auctions: What You Need to Know Before Bidding on Damaged Vehicles
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Buying a damaged vehicle at a salvage car auction can be a great way to save money. But naturally, there are things you must know before bidding.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Buying a damaged vehicle at a salvage car auction can be a great way to save money. But naturally, there are things you must know before bidding.
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7