Recently in Japan, women have been taking part in solo weddings, which is when a woman takes wedding photos alone without a husband like real wedding photos.

It's famously said that, a wedding is the peak of love. You could say that a solo wedding is the peak of "Selfies".

Actress Go So Young receives backlash for posting her Japanese trip photos

allkpop.com - Aug 16

Actress Go So Young is receiving backlash after her careless social media posting.

Why Japanese Women Hold Solo Weddings!?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 16

Recently in Japan, women have been taking part in solo weddings, which is when a woman takes wedding photos alone without a husband like real wedding photos.

Mother stabs 2-year-old daughter multiple times in Saitama home

News On Japan - Aug 13

A 31-year-old mother has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old daughter multiple times in the chest with a knife at their home in Saitama City.

Mourners mark 38th anniversary of Japan's deadliest air disaster

NHK - Aug 12

Mourners have gathered to remember the victims of Japan's deadliest ever plane crash. Thirty-eight years ago to the day on Saturday, 520 passengers and crews were killed when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a mountain ridge in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Man plows car into Shizuoka festival crowd injuring 3 people

News On Japan - Aug 12

Police have arrested a male driver on suspicion of attempted murder after driving his car into a pedestrian zone of a summer festival in Shizuoka City on Friday evening, injuring three people.

Why 'marriage activity' doesn't increase the marriage rate?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11

Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.

Woman dies after bear attack in northern Japan

News On Japan - Aug 11

An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival

News On Japan - Aug 10

Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.

Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession

NHK - Aug 10

Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.

Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe

News On Japan - Aug 10

The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.

Prince Harry to move to JAPAN?! - 'I would happily live here!'

GBNews - Aug 10

Prince Harry has said he would 'happily live' in Japan during a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo.

Former breeder arrested for animal abuse

News On Japan - Aug 09

A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.

Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head

News On Japan - Aug 09

A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.

Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan

The News - Aug 08

Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.

Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival

News On Japan - Aug 08

Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.