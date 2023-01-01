Beer battles begin as tax revision looms

Suntory will release a limited edition "Perfect Suntory Beer" nationwide starting from October 3rd, the first in Japan to contain zero carbohydrates.

As part of the alcohol tax revision, taxes on regular beer will be reduced, while a new category referred to as "third-category beer" will face an increase in taxes.

As the price difference narrows, various breweries are accelerating their investments in beer.

Asahi and Kirin also have plans to launch new beer products after October.