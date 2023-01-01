Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash

The robbery occurred on Sunday at around 2pm in a housing complex parking lot in Moriyama Ward, Nagoya City, as the woman was returning home from shopping. A man suddenly opened the back door of the car, and while waving a piece of a broken flower pot at the woman's child in the back seat, demanded, "Give me your money."

The woman handed the man 1,000 yen in cash. However, the assailant began lamenting, "This is bad." and left the cash on the passenger seat before escaping on a bicycle.

Neither the mother nor the two children in the back seat were injured.

The fleeing man is described as having short black hair, around 170 cm tall, slim build, and wearing a black T-shirt and pants.