Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
On September 30, Shibuya Ward declared "Zero Nuisance Public Drinking," with security measures to be implemented from evening to early morning.
Shibuya's "public drinking" culture has undergone notable changes in recent months. Young people can be seen sitting next to piled-up garbage bags, drinking alcohol as if they were at home.
Some foreign individuals are even consuming alcohol under tents.
The presence of Japanese people has diminished, while the number of foreign visitors has surged. According to investigations in Shibuya ward, there are days when the number of foreign nationals seen drinking on the streets is twice that of Japanese people.
When a graduate student in his 20s was asked why he engaged in public drinking, he responded by saying, "When drinking in public with foreigners, if I say something like 'Kanpai!' as in cheers, they all go 'Woo!' and cheer. Everyone becomes like friends."
The mayor of Shibuya exclaimed, "We've observed a larger number of foreigners engaging in public drinking than before. Especially as the post-COVID period is emerging, this has become a significant issue."
"With a budget of around 200 million yen, we are carrying out patrols within Shibuya Ward. Additionally, we are planning to allocate several million yen more and create a patrol unit focused on standing drinking, particularly in the Shibuya area," the mayor added.
Starting from September 1st, every day from 8 PM to 5 AM, six security personnel from private companies will be patrolling Shibuya Ward. Among them, there will also be individuals who can speak English to address foreigners.
News On Japan - Sep 01
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
NHK - Aug 30
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Tokyo Creative - Aug 28
Hokkaido is usually a winter destination, but it’s fun during the summer too! We explore the Kutchan area, eating popular local dishes like soup curry!
ONLY in JAPAN - Aug 28
Japan has a problem, overtourism.
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
Reuters - Aug 24
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
NHK - Aug 23
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
euronews.com - Aug 22
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
canindia.com - Aug 22
Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.
ONLY in JAPAN - Aug 21
A recent video of an experience about an English menu with different prices has arisen from my friends at Asian Boss and I thought it was good to talk about this since I got many messages about it.
news.com.au - Aug 20
There is a simple tradition at airports in Japan you’ll struggle to spot in Australia or possibly anywhere else in the world.
NHK - Aug 17
Tropical storm Lan dumped torrential rain on the Chugoku and Kansai regions, western Japan. More details are emerging about the extent of the damage, including Tottori City, where authorities issued a heavy rain emergency warning.
taipeitimes.com - Aug 15
Their interest piqued during COVID-19 lockdowns and by a new Netflix drama, a fresh rush of foreign tourists are flocking to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.