Japan's govt. to offer grants to AI researchers
The ministry aims to foster top talent amid intensifying international competition by providing research and living expenses starting in the fiscal year that begins in April 2024.
An annual grant of 20 million yen, or about 136,000 dollars, will be offered to 50 young researchers who have obtained a doctoral degree in the past 10 years. About 41,000 dollars will be granted to 200 doctoral course students.
The ministry says it will publicly invite applications from researchers, and make selections based on research achievements and study plans.
The ministry also plans to start an initiative aimed at building generative AI models that can be used in research activities.
The ministry is asking for 162 million dollars for projects related to AI development in the next fiscal year's budget.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in Ōgimi at the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer and activist whose photographs largely feature bar girls, performers, soldiers, and other fringe members within Okinawan and Japanese society.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
NHK - Sep 04
The Japan News - Sep 04
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
wishtv.com - Sep 03
Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails.
stripes.com - Sep 03
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Kyodo - Sep 03
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
News On Japan - Sep 02
Japan is attempting to legitimize its commercial whaling activities amid opposition from anti-whaling countries, with fresh whale meat now being offered for sale at Matsuya Ginza Department Store.
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.