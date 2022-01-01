Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo

Around 10:30 PM on Saturday night, there was a fire at a Chinese restaurant located on the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.

The fire, which broke out around 10:30pm Saturday night, was extinguished about 3 hours later, with approximately 10 square meters of the exterior wall on the 5th floor and a portion of the 4th floor damaged.

At the time of the outbreak, there were six employees inside the restaurant, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that mishandling of frying oil may have been the cause of the fire, with investigations continuing.