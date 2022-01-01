Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
ビル5階 中華料理店で火事 JR池袋駅近く
TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
Around 10:30 PM on Saturday night, there was a fire at a Chinese restaurant located on the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
The fire, which broke out around 10:30pm Saturday night, was extinguished about 3 hours later, with approximately 10 square meters of the exterior wall on the 5th floor and a portion of the 4th floor damaged.
At the time of the outbreak, there were six employees inside the restaurant, but fortunately, no one was injured.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that mishandling of frying oil may have been the cause of the fire, with investigations continuing.
Sep 04 () - 東京・池袋駅近くの中華料理店で火事があり、周囲が一時騒然となった。 ...continue reading
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in Ōgimi at the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer and activist whose photographs largely feature bar girls, performers, soldiers, and other fringe members within Okinawan and Japanese society.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in Ōgimi at the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer and activist whose photographs largely feature bar girls, performers, soldiers, and other fringe members within Okinawan and Japanese society.
28-year-old son stabs father to death
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
'Awa Odori' box seats to be fully refunded due to violation of building code
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
Japan's govt. to offer grants to AI researchers
NHK - Sep 04
Japan's education ministry will launch a grant program for young researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.
NHK - Sep 04
Japan's education ministry will launch a grant program for young researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.
Japan eyes 300,000 EV charging points by 2030
The Japan News - Sep 04
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
The Japan News - Sep 04
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
Japanese PC gaming saw another year of explosive growth
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
Japan has highest public debt in the world
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
Japan's synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
wishtv.com - Sep 03
Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails.
wishtv.com - Sep 03
Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails.
Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
stripes.com - Sep 03
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
stripes.com - Sep 03
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth
Kyodo - Sep 03
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
Kyodo - Sep 03
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
Fresh whale meat on sale in Ginza
News On Japan - Sep 02
Japan is attempting to legitimize its commercial whaling activities amid opposition from anti-whaling countries, with fresh whale meat now being offered for sale at Matsuya Ginza Department Store.
News On Japan - Sep 02
Japan is attempting to legitimize its commercial whaling activities amid opposition from anti-whaling countries, with fresh whale meat now being offered for sale at Matsuya Ginza Department Store.
What's behind Japan's massive military build-up plan
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7