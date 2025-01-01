Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
“牛虐待男” 初公判で土下座 牛を繰り返し蹴るなど虐待…「自分が悪い」 起訴内容を全面的に認める 島根
The defendant, a Filipino national, was charged with violating animal welfare laws for physically abusing two cows, repeatedly kicking them in the nose and neck area while he was working at the farm in June of this year. The video of the abuse, which the defendant himself recorded and posted on social media, sparked outrage and became a significant issue.
During today's courtroom proceedings, when asked if there were any inaccuracies in the charges, the defendant responded, "No, there aren't. I am at fault." He explained that he became frustrated, kicked the cow around the left chest area, and impulsively recorded and posted it without much thought. He then spoke in Japanese, saying, "I am sincerely sorry to everyone," and bowed to the judge.
The verdict will be delivered on the 22nd of this month.
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
News On Japan - Sep 04
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Tokyo Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society has been forced to cancel an exhibition of AI-generated content marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake following outrage online claiming the subject matter was "fake news."
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.