English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
TOKYO, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
The suspect, Otto Daniel Matthew (31), is alleged to have broken into the two-story house through the balcony in June and attempted to rob a male resident in his 70s, slashing the victim with a knife, causing minor injuries to his head.
Otto reportedly threatened the male resident in broken Japanese, "Do you have money?" but fled empty handed once the resident began fighting back.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Otto came to Japan in March of last year and worked as an English conversation instructor.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police identified Otto, who lives about 400 meters away, using surveillance camera footage.
He denies the allegations, claiming, "I haven't done anything."
Japan's ex-vice foreign minister arrested over suspected bribery
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Japan joins Moon race with successful rocket launch
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?
The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan's prime minister is indicted for attempted murder
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
First conference held on over-tourism countermeasures
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Rare footage of 4-meter whale shark caught in fishing net
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
'Once every 7 years' Onbashira Festival held for second consecutive year
Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
