English teacher arrested over violent home invasion

The suspect, Otto Daniel Matthew (31), is alleged to have broken into the two-story house through the balcony in June and attempted to rob a male resident in his 70s, slashing the victim with a knife, causing minor injuries to his head.

Otto reportedly threatened the male resident in broken Japanese, "Do you have money?" but fled empty handed once the resident began fighting back.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Otto came to Japan in March of last year and worked as an English conversation instructor.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police identified Otto, who lives about 400 meters away, using surveillance camera footage.

He denies the allegations, claiming, "I haven't done anything."