Kyoto monk caught filming women in train station toilet
京都の国宝・三十三間堂の僧侶を現行犯逮捕 駅の女子トイレに盗撮目的で侵入した疑い 容疑認める
KYOTO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - A 31-year-old monk from one Kyoto's national treasure temples, Sanjusangen-do, has been arrested for allegedly intruding into a women's restroom at a train station with the aim of taking voyeuristic images.
On Wednesday evening at around 9:00 PM at Yamashina Station in Kyoto, a women entered the restroom and spotted a man pointing a smartphone under one of the toilet stalls.
The man immediately fled but was apprehended by police officers dispatched to the scene.
During questioning, the monk admitted, "There's no mistake, I snuck into the toilet to secretly take images."
Police have seized the smartphone and are investigating any additional offenses.
Sep 08 (YOMIURI) - 京都の国宝「三十三間堂」の僧侶が、駅の女子トイレに侵入したとして、現行犯逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse
WION - Sep 08
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday (September 7) that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
News On Japan - Sep 07
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
Japan's ex-vice foreign minister arrested over suspected bribery
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Japan joins Moon race with successful rocket launch
BBC - Sep 07
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
News On Japan - Sep 07
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?
News On Japan - Sep 07
The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan's prime minister is indicted for attempted murder
devdiscourse.com - Sep 06
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
First conference held on over-tourism countermeasures
News On Japan - Sep 06
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
News On Japan - Sep 06
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Rare footage of 4-meter whale shark caught in fishing net
News On Japan - Sep 06
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
