Kyoto monk caught filming women in train station toilet

On Wednesday evening at around 9:00 PM at Yamashina Station in Kyoto, a women entered the restroom and spotted a man pointing a smartphone under one of the toilet stalls.

The man immediately fled but was apprehended by police officers dispatched to the scene.

During questioning, the monk admitted, "There's no mistake, I snuck into the toilet to secretly take images."

Police have seized the smartphone and are investigating any additional offenses.