Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations
TOKYO, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
Asahi Group has previously employed Johnny's talent in advertising campaigns for four products, including beer and cider.
Concerns about the lack of support for victims of sexual harassment and the need for fundamental improvements in organizational management led Asahi Group to announce that they will no longer engage in advertising featuring Johnny's talent. They will also not renew contracts once expired.
Japan Airlines (JAL) has already decided to temporarily drop Johnny's talent from their advertisements.
Tokio Marine Nichido is also considering terminating its contracts.
Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
Japan's resurgent real estate market: A haven for Singapore investors
Business Times - Sep 09
When it comes to the commercial real estate (CRE) market, Japan stands as the third most sought-after investment destination in Asia-Pacific for Singapore investors, trailing the Chinese mainland and Australia, albeit by a considerable gap.
Business Times - Sep 09
When it comes to the commercial real estate (CRE) market, Japan stands as the third most sought-after investment destination in Asia-Pacific for Singapore investors, trailing the Chinese mainland and Australia, albeit by a considerable gap.
Horie buys radio station 'CROSS FM', becomes new chairman
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
China's economic gloom hangs over Japan's long-awaited recovery
Japan Times - Sep 07
Policymakers in Tokyo believe China's deepening economic woes could hit Japan's fragile recovery, especially if Beijing fails to shore up demand with meaningful stimulus, potentially delaying an exit from ultraloose monetary policy.
Japan Times - Sep 07
Policymakers in Tokyo believe China's deepening economic woes could hit Japan's fragile recovery, especially if Beijing fails to shore up demand with meaningful stimulus, potentially delaying an exit from ultraloose monetary policy.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
South Korea set to price debut yen bond in Japan
Bloomberg - Sep 07
South Korea is poised to price its first yen bond in Japan. This is a move that highlights warming relations between the two countries.
Bloomberg - Sep 07
South Korea is poised to price its first yen bond in Japan. This is a move that highlights warming relations between the two countries.
Noriyuki Higashiyama likely to become new president of Johnny's
News On Japan - Sep 05
Performer Noriyuki Higashiyama is likely to take over from Julie K. Fujishima as president of scandal-plagued Johnny & Associates, Inc., ending a six-decade-long rule over the talent agency by the Kitagawa family, according to a report by Bunshun Online.
News On Japan - Sep 05
Performer Noriyuki Higashiyama is likely to take over from Julie K. Fujishima as president of scandal-plagued Johnny & Associates, Inc., ending a six-decade-long rule over the talent agency by the Kitagawa family, according to a report by Bunshun Online.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
Japan's deflation battle: Progress and challenges
WION - Sep 04
Japan's economic landscape is one that has been shackled by deflation for a quarter of a century. But recent developments, including strong wage growth and a broadening trend of rising prices, have sparked hope of a potential turnaround.
WION - Sep 04
Japan's economic landscape is one that has been shackled by deflation for a quarter of a century. But recent developments, including strong wage growth and a broadening trend of rising prices, have sparked hope of a potential turnaround.
Japanese PC gaming saw another year of explosive growth
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
Japan has highest public debt in the world
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years
kitco.com - Sep 02
Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
kitco.com - Sep 02
Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
Japan’s first strike in decades: Tokyo department store workers hit the picket lines
peoplesworld.org - Sep 01
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
peoplesworld.org - Sep 01
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
News On Japan - Sep 01
All four major Japanese banks will raise rates on 10-year fixed rate home loans from September, it was announced on Thursday.
News On Japan - Sep 01
All four major Japanese banks will raise rates on 10-year fixed rate home loans from September, it was announced on Thursday.
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
News On Japan - Sep 01
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
News On Japan - Sep 01
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7