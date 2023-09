Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations

, Sep 09 ( News On Japan ) - Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.

Asahi Group has previously employed Johnny's talent in advertising campaigns for four products, including beer and cider.

Concerns about the lack of support for victims of sexual harassment and the need for fundamental improvements in organizational management led Asahi Group to announce that they will no longer engage in advertising featuring Johnny's talent. They will also not renew contracts once expired.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has already decided to temporarily drop Johnny's talent from their advertisements.

Tokio Marine Nichido is also considering terminating its contracts.