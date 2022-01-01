Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations

Asahi Group has previously employed Johnny's talent in advertising campaigns for four products, including beer and cider.

Concerns about the lack of support for victims of sexual harassment and the need for fundamental improvements in organizational management led Asahi Group to announce that they will no longer engage in advertising featuring Johnny's talent. They will also not renew contracts once expired.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has already decided to temporarily drop Johnny's talent from their advertisements.

Tokio Marine Nichido is also considering terminating its contracts.