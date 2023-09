Grandma arrested for death of 2-year-old grandson left in car for 9.5 hours

, Sep 10 ( News On Japan ) - A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.

The woman is suspected of leaving her grandson for approximately 9 and a half hours inside a car parked at her workplace on September 9. She had intended to drop him off at a daycare facility but forgot due to her work responsibilities.

Tsuyama City experienced a scorching hot day with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).