Japanese man steals police vehicle from Thai immigration facility
タイの入管施設から警察車両奪い日本人が逃走 コロナ給付金詐欺で国際手配されていた
The escapee has been identified as Yuuki Yagi, aged 35.
According to sources, Yagi was detained on September 7 on suspicion of illegally staying in the country and was returned to the immigration facility after a court proceeding on Saturday. While at the facility, he complained of feeling sick, and as authorities were preparing a wheelchair for him, he managed to steal a police vehicle and fled, breaking through the building's doors.
The stolen vehicle was found by the roadside about 5 kilometers away, and the police are currently on the hunt for him.
Yagi is wanted in Japan for allegedly scamming millions of yen in COVID-19 relief funds. He was scheduled for imminent deportation.
The amount of fraud involved in the case is estimated to be in the tens of millions of yen.
News On Japan - Sep 10
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
NHK - Sep 09
High moisture levels are causing atmospheric instability over the Kanto region centered around Tokyo and northeastern Japan's Tohoku region.
Insider - Sep 09
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
News On Japan - Sep 08
As elderly people in Japan become increasingly more isolated, Osaka Prefecture has launched an initiative to promote social participation using artificial intelligence (AI) designed to learn users' interests and concerns, with an adorable Shiba Inu "Dai-chan" taking center stage.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
WION - Sep 08
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
News On Japan - Sep 08
A 31-year-old monk from one Kyoto's national treasure temples, Sanjusangen-do, has been arrested for allegedly intruding into a women's restroom at a train station with the aim of taking voyeuristic images.