Japanese man steals police vehicle from Thai immigration facility

A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.

The escapee has been identified as Yuuki Yagi, aged 35.

According to sources, Yagi was detained on September 7 on suspicion of illegally staying in the country and was returned to the immigration facility after a court proceeding on Saturday. While at the facility, he complained of feeling sick, and as authorities were preparing a wheelchair for him, he managed to steal a police vehicle and fled, breaking through the building's doors.

The stolen vehicle was found by the roadside about 5 kilometers away, and the police are currently on the hunt for him.

Yagi is wanted in Japan for allegedly scamming millions of yen in COVID-19 relief funds. He was scheduled for imminent deportation.

The amount of fraud involved in the case is estimated to be in the tens of millions of yen.