World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky

The festival, which boast a 400-year-history, launched fireworks as an offering to the local shrine, and they carried various wishes, including celebrations of life milestones such as weddings and childbirth, prayers for good health, and remembrance of departed family members.

Over the course of two days, a total of 15,000 fireworks were launched.

When the centerpiece, the Yonshakudama, burst into the night sky, the crowd went wild, TV Asahi reports.