"Overdose" is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers

"Toyoko Square", which is located next to the Shinjuku Toho Building, has become a popular gathering place for teenagers known as "Toyoko Kids".

The area has witnessed not only a spike in crime, but also life-threatening situations.

The kids are taking excessive quantities of over-the-counter drugs.

Teenagers lying listlessly in the square. People passing by don't offer help, and there is no sign of concern.

They are in a state of collapse due to "overdose", a problem currently prevalent in "Toyoko".

Symptoms vary depending on the drug, but it involves risky behavior such as slowing down brain function and losing cognitive activity, which can be life-threatening.

The government is urging the use of consultation services through social media and other platforms, noting that there tends to be an increase in unstable children before and after summer vacation.