"Overdose" is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers
"Toyoko Square", which is located next to the Shinjuku Toho Building, has become a popular gathering place for teenagers known as "Toyoko Kids".
The area has witnessed not only a spike in crime, but also life-threatening situations.
The kids are taking excessive quantities of over-the-counter drugs.
Teenagers lying listlessly in the square. People passing by don't offer help, and there is no sign of concern.
They are in a state of collapse due to "overdose", a problem currently prevalent in "Toyoko".
Symptoms vary depending on the drug, but it involves risky behavior such as slowing down brain function and losing cognitive activity, which can be life-threatening.
The government is urging the use of consultation services through social media and other platforms, noting that there tends to be an increase in unstable children before and after summer vacation.
News On Japan - Sep 11
News On Japan - Sep 11
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
News On Japan - Sep 11
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
NHK - Sep 11
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
NHK - Sep 11
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
NHK - Sep 09
High moisture levels are causing atmospheric instability over the Kanto region centered around Tokyo and northeastern Japan's Tohoku region.