Bears attacking daily in Akita Prefecture
News On Japan -- Sep 12
Akita, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
According to police and the fire department, the bear attacked the farmer while he was working in his field in Happo, Akita Prefecture, at around 2 PM on September 11. The man was reported to be conscious while being transported to hospital by helicopter after the bear had savaged his face and other body parts.
A neighbor commented, "I never thought a bear would come this close to a residential area."
People have been attacked by bears for seven consecutive days throughout Akita Prefecture, with repeated cases of bears attacking in areas inhabited by humans.
Grandma arrested for death of 2-year-old grandson left in car for 9 and half hours
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
'Tour de Hokkaido' cyclist seriously injured in head-on collision with car
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
28-year-old son stabs father to death
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
