Thugs jump on man in Osaka street, steal smartphone

According to police, at around 10:30 PM on September 11, on a street in Jusanhigashi, a man in his 40s on his way home was attacked from behind by two men in their 20s, who kicked him and threatened him, demanding money.

When the man refused, one of the attackers punched him in the face, and another one threatened him with an umbrella from behind. The two assailants then fled in a westerly direction after snatching his smartphone.

The victim sustained injuries in the attack, including a cut inside his mouth.

Both of the fleeing men are believed to be in their 20s and approximately 170 centimeters in height. Police are treating this case as a robbery causing injury.