Thugs jump on man in Osaka street, steal smartphone
帰宅途中の男性に蹴りかかり「金を出せ」傘突き付けスマホ奪う ２０代とみられる男２人が逃走
OSAKA, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - A man walking home Monday night in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, was set upon by two men believed to be in their 20s, kicking him and threatening him with an umbrella, before fleeing with his smartphone.
According to police, at around 10:30 PM on September 11, on a street in Jusanhigashi, a man in his 40s on his way home was attacked from behind by two men in their 20s, who kicked him and threatened him, demanding money.
When the man refused, one of the attackers punched him in the face, and another one threatened him with an umbrella from behind. The two assailants then fled in a westerly direction after snatching his smartphone.
The victim sustained injuries in the attack, including a cut inside his mouth.
Both of the fleeing men are believed to be in their 20s and approximately 170 centimeters in height. Police are treating this case as a robbery causing injury.
Bears attacking daily in Akita Prefecture
An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
Wanted Japanese man re-captured in Thailand after daring escape
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
Japan’s Mt Fuji is in a ‘critical situation’
Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
'Tyrannosaurus Race' is roaring success in Japan
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
'Overdose' is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
Inflation hits hard at Summer festival stalls
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
Bangladeshi man in Japan dies trying to save drowning children
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
Japan bests Chile in Rugby World Cup first match
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
Japanese man steals police vehicle from Thai immigration facility
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.
Grandma arrested for death of 2-year-old grandson left in car for 9 and half hours
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Hit-and-run victim dies after dragged 2km by taxi
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
Japan's FM Hayashi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
