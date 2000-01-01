Dotombori water level raised to protect Hanshin Tigers fans

OSAKA, Sep 21 ( News On Japan ) - In anticipation of Hanshin Tigers victory in Japan's central baseball league last week, it has been revealed that the water level of Dotombori River was raised to prevent serious injuries to fans jumping in to celebrate.

The water level was raised by about 60 centimeters in advance to prevent people from crashing into the riverbed and to make it easier for them to climb out of the river, according to Osaka City officials.

They predicted the days when there was a possibility of Hanshin Tigers winning the championship and gradually raised the water level over most of the day.

City officials stated, "It is inherently dangerous, and it would be best if people didn't jump in at all. However, in case people do jump in regardless, we have taken safety measures."