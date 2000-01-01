Death cap mushrooms sold at unmanned vending stand

SAPPORO, Sep 21 ( News On Japan ) - Toxic mushrooms were mistakenly sold at an unmanned vegetable vending stand in Sapporo which now has a sign that reads, 'Please do not eat the mushrooms left here.'

The mushrooms that were being sold at the unmanned vegetable vending stand are believed to be Amanita phalloides, commonly known as the death cap, which are deadly poisonous.

It is believed that at least one batch was purchased between 7:45 AM and 8:00 AM on September 20.

Death cap mushrooms can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and even respiratory difficulties when consumed, with cases of death reported.

The person who left the mushrooms on the stand explained, 'I was planning to take it to the health department, so I just left it on the stand for the time being. Then, it was purchased within just 15 minutes.'

The identity of the purchaser has not been determined. Sapporo City is urging the purchaser not to consume the mushrooms."