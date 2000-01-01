Death cap mushrooms sold at unmanned vending stand
SAPPORO, Sep 21 (News On Japan) - Toxic mushrooms were mistakenly sold at an unmanned vegetable vending stand in Sapporo which now has a sign that reads, 'Please do not eat the mushrooms left here.'
The mushrooms that were being sold at the unmanned vegetable vending stand are believed to be Amanita phalloides, commonly known as the death cap, which are deadly poisonous.
It is believed that at least one batch was purchased between 7:45 AM and 8:00 AM on September 20.
Death cap mushrooms can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and even respiratory difficulties when consumed, with cases of death reported.
The person who left the mushrooms on the stand explained, 'I was planning to take it to the health department, so I just left it on the stand for the time being. Then, it was purchased within just 15 minutes.'
The identity of the purchaser has not been determined. Sapporo City is urging the purchaser not to consume the mushrooms."
News On Japan - Sep 21
News On Japan - Sep 21
Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
News On Japan - Sep 21
In anticipation of Hanshin Tigers victory in Japan's central baseball league last week, it has been revealed that the water level of Dotombori River was raised to prevent serious injuries to fans jumping in to celebrate.
NHK - Sep 21
Japanese legal authorities have acknowledged that a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party violated human rights by posting a discriminatory comment about the country's indigenous Ainu people.
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the mountains of Arashiyama in the western outskirts of Kyoto are yet to be adorned with the red and yellow hues of fall, both domestic and international tourists are already flocking to popular spots such as Togetsukyo Bridge, creating an unprecedented "tourism bubble."
News On Japan - Sep 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced its outlook for the next three months and the winter ahead, with temperatures predicted to be higher than usual and less snowfall.
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
News On Japan - Sep 19
Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.
News On Japan - Sep 19
Previously unseen photos of the famous Akita dog 'Hachiko', a symbol of Shibuya celebrating his 100th anniversary this year, have been recently discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 19
History was made on Monday with the first-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' event held inside the carriage of the Tokaido Shinkansen 'Nozomi 371' departing from Tokyo Station.
News On Japan - Sep 19
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday due to a possible power outage caused by lightning.
News On Japan - Sep 18
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.