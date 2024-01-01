First Autumn leaves spotted in northern Japan

SAPPORO, Sep 21 ( News On Japan ) - Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.

The colorful autumn foliage is about two weeks behind schedule compared to previous years after Japan experienced a record-breaking heatwave.

In a famous place known as the "earliest autumn foliage in Japan," a filmmaker living in Hokkaido, Shinji Kawamura, shot some dynamic drone footage.