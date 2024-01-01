First Autumn leaves spotted in northern Japan
By Brian Dentry
SAPPORO, Sep 21 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.
The colorful autumn foliage is about two weeks behind schedule compared to previous years after Japan experienced a record-breaking heatwave.
In a famous place known as the "earliest autumn foliage in Japan," a filmmaker living in Hokkaido, Shinji Kawamura, shot some dynamic drone footage.
First Autumn leaves spotted in northern Japan
News On Japan - Sep 21
Arashiyama swarming with tourists
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the mountains of Arashiyama in the western outskirts of Kyoto are yet to be adorned with the red and yellow hues of fall, both domestic and international tourists are already flocking to popular spots such as Togetsukyo Bridge, creating an unprecedented "tourism bubble."
Japan's weather agency predicts 'mild winter'
News On Japan - Sep 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced its outlook for the next three months and the winter ahead, with temperatures predicted to be higher than usual and less snowfall.
Riding on Japan's luxurious private compartment | Saphir Odoriko
Experience JAPAN - Sep 20
This time, I took the most difficult-to-reserve six-person private room on a train called Saphir Odoriko.
Japan grapples with 'overtourism'
News On Japan - Sep 18
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
Tokyo's Asakusa Samba Carnival returns after 4-year COVID hiatus
Kyodo - Sep 18
The Asakusa Samba Carnival, a late-summer Tokyo highlight, returned Sunday following a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with sounds of passionate Brazilian music and explosive percussion filling a street in downtown Asakusa, drawing 300,000 spectators.
WHY IS THIS UK VAN IN JAPAN? STOPPED BY THE POLICE
TREAD the globe - Sep 18
It's not everyday the local police see a UK van driving along the back streets of Japan, so we shouldn't be surprised that we got stopped again!
Must Visit Traditional Japanese Town - KAWAGOE
seerasan - Sep 18
Literally the perfect town to experience traditional Japanese vibes!! If you can’t make it to Kyoto STAY HERE
Over 1 million people witness return of Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival
News On Japan - Sep 17
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
Tokyo beckons with Ginza and all its possibilities
manilatimes.net - Sep 16
Ginza is a district close to the center of Tokyo. It is a small neighborhood near the trendy Tsukiji fish market. Besides the glitz, the area is world-renowned for its incredible shopping and entertainment.
Latest update on Tokyo Disney Sea's new attraction 'Fantasy Springs'
News On Japan - Sep 16
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
Giant Yokohama theme park to rival Tokyo Disneyland, opens 2031
News On Japan - Sep 15
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
Japan reports increasing helmet usage among cyclists: survey
Xinhua - Sep 14
About 13 percent of bicycle riders in Japan are now wearing helmets following a revised road traffic law that came into force in April, a recent survey has shown.
Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo
News On Japan - Sep 13
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area
NHK - Sep 13
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
