Man stabs hospitalized wife, daughter to death

TOKYO, Sep 28 (News On Japan) - A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.

Fuji Brain Disability Research Institute Hospital, located in Fujinomiya City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is a specialized hospital for neurosurgery established in 1980 with 160 beds. The incident occurred on the third floor of the building in the recovery ward.

According to police staff, the 73-year-old man initially went to the room where his eldest daughter (40) was hospitalized and stabbed her with a knife. He then entered another room where his wife (72) was more recently hospitalized and stabbed her before attempting suicide on the spot.

An alarm from the wife's room alerted a nurse, who found the man and his wife lying on the floor. According to hospital records, the man arrived at the hospital at 2:05 PM, and the police were called at 2:19 PM.

The wife and daughter died on the spot while the man, still with the knife lodged in him, was transported to another hospital but was later confirmed to have died.

Water bills creeping higher, aging pipes, population decline to blame
News On Japan - Sep 28
While escalating energy costs have been grabbing headlines in Japan, water supply charges are rising nationwide, with some predicting a "tenfold" increase due to aging water pipes.
Man stabs hospitalized wife, daughter to death
News On Japan - Sep 28
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
Sushiro introduces 'hygienic' digital conveyor belt sushi
News On Japan - Sep 27
Major sushi chain Sushiro is introducing a new system for ordering sushi that circulates on screens.
Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan
News On Japan - Sep 27
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
Police inspector sentenced to 13 years jail for multiple sexual assaults
News On Japan - Sep 27
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
'Pool fever' outbreak highest in decade
News On Japan - Sep 27
Patients with 'pool fever,' a viral infection often spread in public swimming pools, have reached their highest level in 10 years.
Bursting balance balls can cause serious injury
News On Japan - Sep 27
Experts have issued a warning regarding the bursting of balance balls, with 4 serious accidents reported in Japan over the past 3 years.
'Income ceiling' holding Japan's part-time workers back
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
Man crushed to death while demolishing shrine
News On Japan - Sep 26
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
Teen slashes random shoppers in supermarket fish section
News On Japan - Sep 25
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
Diggings begin at Yoshinogari's 'mysterious area'
News On Japan - Sep 25
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
Reggae singer "CHEHON" busted for marijuana
News On Japan - Sep 25
A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.
Woman dies after being bashed for 20 minutes in apartment
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
Japan to prepare major transformation in tourism industry
newsonjapan.com - Sep 25
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
Inmate handiwork on show at 'Rehabilitation Exhibition'
News On Japan - Sep 24
The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        