Lion mauls zookeeper to death

TOKYO, Sep 29 ( News On Japan ) - A veteran male zookeeper has died after being bitten on the neck by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.

The fire department received a report at around 3:30 PM on Thursday (Sep 28) from the Tohoku Safari Park in Nihonmatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture, that "a male zookeeper has collapsed inside the lion enclosure."

A 53-year-old male zookeeper who was responsible for caring for the lions was found collapsed inside the lion's den bleeding from the neck and was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

According to fellow employees, it is believed that the zookeeper was attacked by a lion while feeding it.

Tohoku Safari Park has announced that it will be temporarily closed.